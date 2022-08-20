MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $231.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.22.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.8 %

MKTX stock opened at $262.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.85. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.