Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Markforged stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,548. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 370.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,230 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the first quarter worth about $10,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

