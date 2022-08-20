Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Markforged Price Performance
Markforged stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,548. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
