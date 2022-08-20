Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKFG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Markforged Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of Markforged stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.