Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKFG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Markforged Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Markforged by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Markforged by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

