Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Damien Lamendola Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,412,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,449.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marpai Price Performance

NASDAQ MRAI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Marpai, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.31.

Get Marpai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Marpai

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.