Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Damien Lamendola Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,412,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,449.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marpai Price Performance
NASDAQ MRAI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Marpai, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marpai (MRAI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.