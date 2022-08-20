Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,350,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 151,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

