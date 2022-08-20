mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.