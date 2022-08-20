MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.63.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

