MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $67.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $909.76. The stock had a trading volume of 840,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $784.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

