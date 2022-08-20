Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of MBIN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

