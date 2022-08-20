Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,344,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

MRK traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $92.08. 8,828,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.