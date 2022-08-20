Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,555.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.