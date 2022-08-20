Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

NYSE AMT opened at $274.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.75 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

