Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 367,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 244,546 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VYM opened at $109.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

