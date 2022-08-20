Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $213.70 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

