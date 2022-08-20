Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.