Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

