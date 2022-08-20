Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.