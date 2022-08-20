Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 5,517 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.