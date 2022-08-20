Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

