Mesefa Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $5,598.92 and $1,192.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
