Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.