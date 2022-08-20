Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003711 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00126339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.