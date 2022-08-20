Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $85,314.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,608,247 coins and its circulating supply is 80,608,149 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

