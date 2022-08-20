Midas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,923.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Midas has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $82.00 million and approximately $175,923.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $31.45 or 0.00147736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.