Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 352 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.