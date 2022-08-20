Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

LRCX stock traded down $26.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average of $494.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

