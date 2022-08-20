Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.35. 26,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.