Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $623,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

