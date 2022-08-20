Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 162 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.75. 606,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,698. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

