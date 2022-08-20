Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

