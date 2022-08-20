Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 228 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

