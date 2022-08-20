MileVerse Achieves Market Cap of $15.59 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and $1.63 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00798123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
