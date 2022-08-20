Minds Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Minds has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minds coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minds alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099503 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds (CRYPTO:MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.