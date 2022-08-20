MinePlex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $96.74 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,438,929 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.
MinePlex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.