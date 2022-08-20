MinePlex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $96.74 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,438,929 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

