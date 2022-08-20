Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $20.40 on Top Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Minter HUB Profile
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
