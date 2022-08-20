Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $20.40 on Top Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.