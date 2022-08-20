Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,634 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 1.35% of Mitek Systems worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.62 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

