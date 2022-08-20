Mithril Hits Market Cap of $23.23 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00220825 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

