Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 5,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

