Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55). 90,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 171,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.25 ($1.55).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,530.00.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

