Mondi plc Announces Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3932 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,779.50.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

