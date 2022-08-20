Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MNPR opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

