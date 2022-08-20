Monro, Inc. (MNRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

