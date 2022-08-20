Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $110.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,457 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

