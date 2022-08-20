Morgan Stanley Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.26.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

