Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.29 million and $17,531.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

