Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 9,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

