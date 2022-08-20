Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.25. 612,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,936. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

