Mount Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,320 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 127.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $22,782,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.7% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.96 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

