Mount Capital Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mount Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Calix worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after buying an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 225,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,450.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 187,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE CALX opened at $57.83 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

