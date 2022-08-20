Mount Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mount Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 99,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,396,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $502.57. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

